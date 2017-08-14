Parking enforcement officers in Los Angeles on Monday began cracking down on so-called parkway parking, in which drivers leave their vehicles in areas between curbs and sidewalks.Officers were seen ticketing errantly parked cars and motorcycles in Westwood, enforcing an ordinance that has long been on the books. A citation for parkway parking costs $68 in L.A.The city's transportation officials say parkways are intended for utilities and landscaping, not vehicles."I did not know that they were going to enforce citations, starting today," said UCLA student David Wright. "It sucks for the people who don't know."Westwood resident Will Morenus said, "In these situations, I feel like it's probably just like a budget cut and making up a revenue loss somewhere."But it's unfortunate they've got to go about it that way," Morenus added.The city had distributed blue flyers in Westwood in an effort to make residents aware of the coming crackdown.