Crews working to rescue 200 passengers stuck on Metrolink train stopped by flood

A flash flood eroded train tracks in Acton, forcing Metrolink service to shut down in the area.

ACTON, Calif. --
A sudden downpour triggered a flash flood in Acton that stopped a Metrolink train, washed out roads, trapped cars in a river of mud and overflowed onto the southbound 14 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

About 200 people were stuck on the Metrolink train, which was stopped after the water eroded part of the track. The train itself and its passengers did not appear to be in any immediate danger, but rescue crews were working on a plan to evacuate them from the train.

The rushing water washed out the intersection at Red Rover Mine Road and Sierra Highway, and then overflowed onto the 14. Cars continued trying to cross over the growing stream and avoid being washed away.

A pickup truck was seen stuck in the rushing waters. The driver climbed out of the truck and waited on the roof for rescue crews to arrive as water rushed by.

Eventually a rescue crew helicoptered in, lowering a firefighter to hoist the man up to safety, avoiding some power lines in the area.



Syracuse Avenue turned into a raging river of mud.

Other cars were seen getting stuck in water at least 3-4 feet deep.

Fire rescue crews airlifted a man to safety after his pickup truck got stuck in an Acton flash flood.



The backyards of some homes and fences were also overwhelmed by water.

The storm at one point rose 50,000 feet into the atmosphere and dumped three inches of rain in one hour on the Acton area along with some hail, according to ABC7 meteorologist Dallas Raines.



DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
