LA sheriff's deputy in critical condition after crash in City Terrace

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being involved in a car accident in City Terrace. (KABC)

CITY TERRACE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being involved in a car accident in City Terrace Thursday.

The crash between the sheriff's patrol car and a Ford Taurus happened at 1:23 p.m. at City Terrace Drive and Marengo Street. The deputy was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Electrical wires were seen down on top of the patrol car, and at one point, the wires had caught fire. The utility company has responded to the scene to clear the wires.

A K-9 that was also in the vehicle was also hospitalized as a precaution. The other driver involved was not hospitalized.

The City Terrance Drive exit off the 10 Freeway was closed due to the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
