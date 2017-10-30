Deputy opens fire after being stabbed, critically wounded by man in IE, authorities say

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department sergeant was injured and an officer-involved shooting occurred during an incident Monday morning in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said. (KABC)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department sergeant opened fire after she was stabbed and critically wounded by a man in a parking lot Monday morning in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

The confrontation occurred about 9:30 a.m. in front of a Hobby Lobby near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue, according to the sheriff's department, which contracts with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

The sergeant was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The uninjured suspect was arrested, authorities said. Neither of their names were immediately released.

Witnesses said a female deputy was stabbed multiple times at the scene, where investigators were examining a white four-door sedan.

The sheriff's department confirmed that the deputy was dispatched to the location to conduct a welfare check after the suspect called 911 and claimed to have been abducted.

Witness Jonathan Schultz, who was performing electrical maintenance at the location, said the deputy opened fire while being stabbed by the individual.

"I don't know how deep it got ... (or) what kind of weapon he used," Schultz said. "He got her good - got her in the head and got her in the shoulder. But, for the gal that she was, she did very well."

Sheriff Jim McMahon said that the suspect, armed with a knife between 6 and 8 inches in length, stabbed the sergeant in her face, shoulder and chest.

The sergeant reached for her handgun and shot four times at the assailant, McMahon said. The man was not struck by gunfire.
