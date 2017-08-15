CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Dozens of dogs rescued from the home of a suspected bank robber last month are being prepared for adoption at the Corona Animal Shelter, where the dogs are being housed.
More than 55 dogs remain at the shelter, many of which are still visibly shaken nearly three weeks after they were rescued from the home of 72-year-old suspected bank robber, Robert Flores. The dogs were found in Flores' home dehydrated and starving. Flores is now facing animal cruelty charges.
"Some of them are a little timid, but I think it's the cruelty they had to endure, which just means they need a loving person to take them in," said Katie Brown of Corona.
Flores was arrested on suspicion of bank robbery after going into the Corona Police Department on an unrelated matter. Police saw his vehicle and linked it to a robbery at Pacific Western Bank in Corona in June. Flores told police he had more than 20 dogs on the property.
One dog had to be euthanized, but the rest are making steady gains, said Brown. A litter of eight puppies is with a rescue group, and just over a dozen dogs were up for adoption over the weekend, two of which have found their forever homes.
The shelter will be holding a "Clear the Shelter" event this Saturday where all the shelter's animals will be available for a reduced fee of $20.
"If you just work with these dogs they will be the best dogs, better than any other dogs. They want love. They need love," said Melody Rachunok of Corona.