Suspect apprehended in Santa Clarita area after 2nd chase in as many days

The day after a driver led authorities on a chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties and escaped, the female suspect was involved in a second pursuit Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The day after a driver led authorities on a chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties and escaped, she was involved in a second pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with a takedown by officers in the Santa Clarita area, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers initiated the second chase, which made its way through the San Gabriel Valley about 10 a.m. The driver was wanted for alleged violation of a restraining order.

Pursued by LAPD and California Highway Patrol officers, the white sedan sped along the 210 and 5 Freeways with intermittent sojourns onto nearby surface streets.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the suspect encountered a glut of traffic at a stoplight in Santa Clarita and was confronted by two CHP officers - one in a marked SUV and another on a motorcycle. The motorcycle officer reached into the sedan and pulled out the driver, who was then handcuffed on the ground.

According to the highway patrol, the woman was involved in a chase Tuesday evening that began in Buena Park and continued into the Los Feliz area, where authorities called off the chase.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police chasetrafficLos Angeles CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued after toddler abducted in Boyle Heights
Body of Tehama County gunman's wife found under floor of home
Escaped psych patient w/ 'criteria of serial killer' may be in CA
$10K raised for family of child killed at Boyle Heights taco stand
Good Samaritan saves blind man from walking in front of train
Proposed 'Gabriel's Law' would require DCFS to keep digital records
3 UCLA basketball players back home from China
Blake Shelton is named Sexiest Man Alive
Show More
Hollywood Dog Training School shuttered after 9 decades
SoCal science teachers take rare NASA trip
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
Red Bluff gunman's mom says he told her 'it's all over now'
Jury weighing evidence in death of Palmdale boy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos