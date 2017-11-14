Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties

A woman wanted on a restraining order violation was leading authorities on a chase in Orange and Los Angeles counties Tuesday night.The suspect, traveling at speeds of up to 80 mph in what appears to be a white Ford Fusion, started evading from police in the Buena Park area.The female suspect went through the cities of Stanton, Fullerton and into the Los Angeles County area on the northbound 5 Freeway. In the La Mirada area, patrol vehicles appeared to lose sight of the vehicle.The California Highway Patrol took over the chase in Commerce, where the suspect went onto surface streets at slow speeds.At one point, the woman appeared to flash a flashlight out of the driver's side window.The driver got back onto the northbound 5 Freeway, pushing 90 mph, with CHP patrol vehicles close behind.The woman appeared to slow down in the Echo Park area, moving along with traffic on the freeway.Buena Park police confirmed the woman was originally wanted on a restraining order violation. No other details were released.