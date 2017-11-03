Driver of stolen car apprehended on school campus in Alhambra after high-speed chase

The driver of a stolen car was taken into custody at a high school in Alhambra after leading officers on a high-speed chase. (KABC)

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The driver of a stolen car was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a high school in Alhambra after leading officer on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

The dramatic pursuit began shortly before noon and made its way onto the 101 Freeway before continuing into an East L.A. neighborhood at speeds approaching 90 mph.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the white Honda was occupied only by a male driver.

He was apprehended, apparently by school staff, after pulling over onto the shoulder of the eastbound 10 Freeway and running onto the campus of Mark Keppel High School.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
