The driver of a stolen sheriff's vehicle was taken into custody Tuesday morning after apparent gunfire erupted during a chase through the San Fernando Valley.It was not immediately clear how or where the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV was stolen. The chase began about 6:45 a.m. and made its way onto the 14 Freeway before continuing on surface streets in Granada Hills.With the LASD vehicle's emergency lights activated, the male suspect repeatedly swerved into oncoming traffic lanes while evading pursuers.At one point the driver stopped in the middle of a street, backed up and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle involved in the pursuit. Gunfire then apparently shattered the rear window of the stolen SUV.The chase ended about 7:15 a.m. when the shirtless driver exited the sheriff's SUV near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Kittridge Street in Van Nuys. He surrendered without incident.