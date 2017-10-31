Driver of stolen sheriff's vehicle in custody after dramatic chase in San Fernando Valley

The driver of a stolen Los Angeles County sheriff's vehicle was taken into custody after apparent gunfire erupted during a chase through the San Fernando Valley. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
The driver of a stolen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was taken into custody Tuesday morning after apparent gunfire erupted during a chase through the San Fernando Valley.

It was not immediately clear how or where the sheriff's SUV was stolen. The chase began about 6:45 a.m. and made its way onto the 14 Freeway before continuing on surface streets in Granada Hills.

At one point the suspect stopped in the middle of a traffic lane, backed up and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle involved in the pursuit. Gunfire then apparently shattered the rear window of the stolen SUV.

The chase ended about 7:15 a.m. when the shirtless driver exited the sheriff's SUV near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Kittridge Street in Van Nuys and surrendered without incident.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
