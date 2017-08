An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck the Big Bear area on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.USGS initially reported the quake as having a magnitude of 3.7 but later downgraded it.The temblor struck approximately 1. 2 miles east of Big Bear Lake at around 1:40 p.m.There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.