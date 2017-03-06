The Anaheim Ducks and thousands of local students will "take flight" on Monday as part of a big event at the Honda Center.The world's largest classroom, with 16,000 students, will take part in the First Flight field trip. Teachers, including Ducks players, will help kids learn about math and science in a hands-on way.The field trip happens annually and this year, the theme is the science of ice.About 170 schools from across Southern California are joining in on the event.