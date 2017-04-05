EDUCATION

Arnold Schwarzenegger emphasizes importance of after-school programs at USC summit

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took part in a summit at USC Wednesday, highlighting the importance of after school programs. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger took part in a summit at USC Wednesday, highlighting the importance of after school programs.

The Bell Gardens After-School All Stars opened with a dance routine for Schwarzenegger. The children are like millions of others who rely on after-school programs to keep them off the streets.

"We all have heard so much from law enforcement that they say that between 3 and 6 o'clock is the danger zone for kids," he said. "That's when they get involved in teenage pregnancy, juvenile crime, drugs, gangs, violence, alcohol and all of those kinds of things."

The actor said the National Afterschool Summit could not have come at a more crucial time as the Donald Trump administration proposes eliminating federal funding for after-school programs. It's a proposal his secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, supports.

"President Trump promised us that he wants to make America great again. That's not how you make America great, by taking $1.2 billion away from the children and robbing them blind," Schwarzenegger said.

Leaders in education and other government agencies also attended the summit to highlight the effectiveness of the programs and the important role they play in preparing students for college and the workforce.

"This is what it's about and it works. I'm here today to tell you that we need to protect these kinds of things in our community, in our schools, and it's just such a critical part of our education," Bell Gardens Mayor Jose Mendoza said.

Schwarzenegger said cutting federal funding for the programs would impact more than 1.6 million students.
Related Topics:
educationuscschool fundingpublic schoolPresident Donald Trumparnold schwarzeneggerbudgetbudget cutsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Santa Ana teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Nominate a Cool Kid
OC students talk to astronauts aboard International Space Station
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
More Education
Top Stories
Woman survives horrific hit-and-run in Van Nuys
Big Bear man, 63, arrested for alleged child porn possession
Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported
Santa Ana teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Show More
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after card declined for candy purchase
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
More News
Top Video
Santa Ana teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
More Video