EDUCATION

Former CA Gov. Schwarzenegger shows support for immigrants in commencement speech

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger showed his support for immigrants in a commencement speech in Texas on Friday, May 12, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOUSTON (KABC) --
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger showed his support for immigrants in a commencement speech in Texas.

He spoke to graduates at the University of Houston on Friday.

He didn't directly focus on the current political climate, but talked about the opportunities in the U.S. and credited immigrants for turning our country into what it is today.

"If I wouldn't have come to the United States, if I would have come to any other country, I would not have had the success. America has proven to not only be the land of opportunity, but America has proven to be the greatest country in the world - where anyone can make it," he said to the graduating class.

Schwarzenegger waived his $40,000 speaking fee for the commencement speech.
Related Topics:
educationarnold schwarzeneggercollegeimmigrationcelebrityu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Cool Kids Alexa, Allegra help low-income teens
Will Ferrell belts love ballad to USC students at commencement
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
New Mexico teacher pleads guilty to making meth
More Education
Top Stories
'Possible downed aircraft' sought near Redondo Beach Harbor
Illinois hospital on lockdown as inmate holds employee hostage
15 airlines at LAX impacted as terminal switch begins
Shooting at popular spot in city of Orange leaves man dead
'Kids for Animals' program helps kids learn safety around pets
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera's nephew found dead
Worldwide cyberattack forces Microsoft to offer free security fix
Show More
Dramatic 5-alarm fire erupts in Oakland building
Off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills pit bull attacking his dog in Newhall
8-year-old boy bullied at school days before killing himself
Calabasas teen donates money to help buy truck that'll feed homeless
AG Sessions orders crackdown on drug traffickers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos