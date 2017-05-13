Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger showed his support for immigrants in a commencement speech in Texas.He spoke to graduates at the University of Houston on Friday.He didn't directly focus on the current political climate, but talked about the opportunities in the U.S. and credited immigrants for turning our country into what it is today."If I wouldn't have come to the United States, if I would have come to any other country, I would not have had the success. America has proven to not only be the land of opportunity, but America has proven to be the greatest country in the world - where anyone can make it," he said to the graduating class.Schwarzenegger waived his $40,000 speaking fee for the commencement speech.