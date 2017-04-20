COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Vanessa Villanueva heads environmental club to protect the planet

EMBED </>More News Videos

Our ABC7 Cool Kid for Thursday, April 20, is Vanessa Villanueva, who believes children should feel as responsible as adults about doing something for the planet. (KABC)

By
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Cool Kid for Thursday, April 20, is Vanessa Villanueva, who believes children should feel as responsible as adults about doing something for the planet.

"To take on this kind of task is crucial to our future," she said.

The Colton High Senior became president of the Eco Friendly Friends Club and made it her mission to educate others about things like climate change and pollution. But she does more than just talk about it.

"We do a campus cleanup every week and we do a gardening session as well. It's really fun, it's not really a chore, it's like, oh let's go clean up and improve our community," she said.

The club also joins other groups to do beach cleanups once a month. Teacher Valerie Pelletier said the 18-year-old also helped re-vamp the high school's recycling program, which has had an impact on teachers, too.

"She has this ability to inspire everybody. So she joined this club that was just kind of barely hanging on and she got all these kids to join," she said. "A lot of teachers have recycling boxes now that they didn't used to."

It is also no surprise that after high school, Vanessa said she hopes to major in environmental studies in college.
Related Topics:
educationenvironmentrecyclingclimate changepollutioncool kidsColtonSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Aiden Darius promotes diabetic issues in Washington
Cool Kid Dan Ta teaches financial literacy
Nominate a Cool Kid
Cool Kid Jacob Linder repairs school facilities to become Eagle Scout
More cool kids
EDUCATION
Manhattan Beach students are pros at saving the planet
Eagle Rock school awarded $1,000 by Sandy Hook nonprofit
Van Nuys high school teacher receives $2,500 grant
Montebello district rescinds remaining 100 pink slips for teachers
More Education
Top Stories
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Woodland Hills
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Police try to 'trap' pot smokers with Cheetos and video games
Thousands swarm Compton Best Buy to meet Kendrick Lamar
Santa Ana police chief resigns to take other position
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
Show More
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
OC school district president arrested amid child porn accusations
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Paris police
Santa Monica officer carries gun onto flight from LAX to Taiwan
Tennessee student found safe, teacher arrested in California
More News
Top Video
OC couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, DA says
Advocacy group pushes for less restrictions on pot at federal level
'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino
VIDEO: Semitruck drags car on 15 Freeway after crash in Cajon Pass
More Video