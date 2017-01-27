FBI raids LA-based Celerity charter school network

FBI agents on Wednesday raided the offices of a network of Los Angeles charter schools as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and fiscal mismanagement.The Celerity Educational Group was recently under review by the L.A. Unified School District board.A spokesman for Celerity released a statement saying they will cooperate.Celerity oversees seven schools in the Southland, which are publicly funded but privately operated.Further details into the investigation were not released.