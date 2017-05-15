EDUCATION

14-year-old physics major is youngest to graduate from Texas Christian University

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University. (Texas Christian University)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.
Related Topics:
educationschoolgraduationstudentsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
LA school board race: Zimmer, Melvoin share why they're running
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows support for immigrants in commencement speech
Cool Kids Alexa, Allegra help low-income teens
Will Ferrell belts love ballad to USC students at commencement
More Education
Top Stories
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Vernon
LAX passengers face confusion as airlines switch terminals
North Korea claiming major nuclear success in latest missile test
Miss USA 2017: Government scientist from DC wins
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Deaf dog, nonverbal boy have special bond
Show More
Hollywood chase ends in fiery, deadly crash
Ducks even playoff series 1-1 with win over Nashville
Woman, 18, accused of fatal stabbing at Granada Hills group home
Lake Balboa mail thieves strike 18 mailboxes in one night
Long Beach shark advisory remains as sightings continue
More News
Top Video
Coachella Valley missing couple's car found abandoned
Passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Vernon
North Korea claiming major nuclear success in latest missile test
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
More Video