EDUCATION

Campus newspaper: Harvard pulls at least 10 student admission offers over offensive memes

EMBED </>More Videos

Some of the incoming freshmen created a private Facebook group containing offensive comments. (Charles Krupa)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. --
Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.

The Harvard Crimson says the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities.

The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn.

The Crimson did not identify the students. Students in the group could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press.

A Harvard spokeswoman told the AP that the school doesn't comment on the admission status of individual students.

Harvard tells admitted students that offers can be withdrawn for behavior that "brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmemecollegeu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Compton football star inspires with Rhodes scholarship
NY student has 'subway graduation' on train
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
More Education
Top Stories
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
Paris officer attacked with hammer at Notre Dame
Jackie Robinson statue to be installed outside Rose Bowl
Jerry Lewis hospitalized in Las Vegas for infection
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Pulse nightclub shooting victims honored at WeHo fundraiser
Show More
UK police name third attacker as new search gets underway
VIDEO: Snake hiding in gas pump surprises customer in Georgia
Lawmakers meet with deported veterans in Mexico
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
More News
Top Video
Narbonne HS student shot to death in Wilmington
Grandmother in custody in Colton triple stabbing, police say
Pulse nightclub shooting victims honored at WeHo fundraiser
VIDEO: Snake hiding in gas pump surprises customer in Georgia
More Video