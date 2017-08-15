EDUCATION

LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies at 'shop with a cop' events

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Dozens of children from across Los Angeles on Monday received safety tips and school supplies as part of the LAPD's "shop with a cop" events in Hollywood, Glassell Park and Granada Hills.

At a Staples store in Hollywood, each student was paired up with a Los Angeles Police Department officer and given a gift card worth $100.

"It's fun and I think it's pretty good," said young Dayanara as an officer helped her pick out art supplies.

"We're excited to be here today," the officer said.

In the past, many of the participating students have learned to live without the supplies they received on Monday.

One boy recalled feeling "ashamed, embarrassed that you have less stuff than other people."

"It's very good for us because kids in our community, sometimes they're not as fortunate to purchase stuff," another boy said.

The "shop with a cop" events were made possible by a donation of more than $60,000 by the Matthew 25:35 Foundation.

Capt. Cory Palka of the LAPD's Hollywood Division said 25 commands have adopted the program.

"We actually spend a lot of time searching for the neediest kids in the community, give them the chance to walk into school on day one with a chance to succeed," Palka said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
