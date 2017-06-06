Lost ACT exams leave LA students frustrated

Sarah and Hannah Fahn are among as many as 150 Los Angeles college-focused students whose ACT test scores were lost.After preparing with months of hard study, the Pacific Palisades twins took the test in April.They waited and waited for the results, only to find out recently that their exams were among a batch that never made it the ACT scoring facility."Aside from the money, the kids have spent so many hours preparing for this test," said their mother, Jewlz Fahn.Now the twins and other students are being given the option to take the test again in June.While they prepare with a tutor to retake the ACT, they're still holding out hope that the original tests will be found."They felt so confident coming out of it (the first time)," Jewlz Fahn said. "Now they have only a few weeks to prepare for it. It's very frustrating."