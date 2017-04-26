Lynwood schools honored for AP achievements

Lynwood Unified School District has just received a big academic honor - being named 2017 College Board Advanced Placement District of the Year.Lynwood was one of three out of 433 eligible districts across the United States and Canada to earn the honor.Superintendent Paul Gothold said the district made a commitment seven years ago to ensure access and opportunity for AP courses for any student. More students have signed up for AP classes and taken the exams in the last three years.Lynwood and Firebaugh high schools combined for a 90 percent graduation rate last year - 12 percent higher than the state's average.