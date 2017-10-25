EDUCATION

Mandatory patriotism class created at private Missouri college

Students walk on the campus of the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., Friday, Dec. 10, 1999. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa)

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. --
An evangelical Christian college in Missouri is now requiring freshman to take a class aimed at encouraging patriotism.

The College of the Ozarks has unveiled a military science class called Patriotic Education and Fitness. The course aims to educate students on modern military customs, U.S. politics and flag protocol. It will also teach rifle marksmanship, map reading and rope knotting.

The college held an event Monday to introduce the new course.

College President Jerry Davis says patriotic education "must be taught, it must be modeled and it must be emphasized."

The move comes amid a backdrop of some U.S. athletes protesting by taking a knee during the national anthem. The college announced last month that its teams won't compete against other teams whose players don't stand for the anthem.
