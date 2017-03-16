MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --Students in Montebello walked out of class in droves on Thursday morning to protest the potential firing of hundreds of teachers throughout the local school district.
The demonstration was held the day after the Montebello Unified School District's board of education canceled its regular meeting that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. At a meeting held Tuesday, the board voted in favor of eliminating 333 positions, including teachers, administrators and campus maintenance staff.
Outside Schurr High School on Thursday, several hundred students and parents held signs and chanted as they took to the streets.
The district is facing millions of dollars in budget cuts and could possibly be taken over by state officials if it fails to meet certain requirements.
"It's heartbreaking that our kids will not have the opportunity to explore their talents in high school," said parent Gladys Adame. "So I wanted to get answers. There's no communication from the district as far as why this is going on.
"There's a lot of gossip going around that there's a deficit," she continued, "that there is things from the past, that they don't have the money."
On Tuesday and Wednesday, notices had been sent out to many district employees, some of whom are teachers with more than 20 years of experience.