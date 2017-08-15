EDUCATION

More than 600,000 LAUSD students return to school

EMBED </>More Videos

It's back-to-school day for students in theLos Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
It's back-to-school day for students in theLos Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country.

Classes are resuming for all kindergarten through 12th grade students.

This year, the district is welcoming back about 640,000 students.

It is the first time 100 percent of all LAUSD schools are on a traditional calendar and not a year-round calendar.

Welcoming students for the first time ever was the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies in Maywood. The school is serving about 1,200 students from surrounding communities.

There will be an increase in police presence on all campuses to help keep students safe as they return to school, officials said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationlausdback to schoolstudentsschoolchildrenMaywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies
Attempted kidnapping of UCI student prompts search
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
Students get fresh start after tragedy at North Park Elementary
More Education
Top Stories
2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting
Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video
Brush fire spreads to 600 acres in Banning; 5 percent containment
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Show More
Tattoo technique helping patients hide scars
Goodell: Have to understand other side in anthem protests
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Son arrested after allegedly strangling mother in Orange
Neil deGrasse Tyson offers solar eclipse tip
More News
Top Video
2 killed, 2 critical in North Hollywood shooting
Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
LAPD officers escort children stocking up on school supplies
More Video