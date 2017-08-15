More than 600,000 LAUSD students return to school

It's back-to-school day for students in theLos Angeles Unified School District, the second largest school district in the country.Classes are resuming for all kindergarten through 12th grade students.This year, the district is welcoming back about 640,000 students.It is the first time 100 percent of all LAUSD schools are on a traditional calendar and not a year-round calendar.Welcoming students for the first time ever was the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies in Maywood. The school is serving about 1,200 students from surrounding communities.There will be an increase in police presence on all campuses to help keep students safe as they return to school, officials said.