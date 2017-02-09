The Los Angeles Jazz Society gave a free, educational concert to students at Lenicia B. Weemes Elementary school as part of their mission to bring jazz to local schools.The musicians believe such concerts keep the genre alive and create new jazz lovers among young audiences."Jazz is good for young people. They have to learn how to sacrifice their time. Not only do they have to do their homework, but they have to have time to practice. It makes them a better person. It nourishes their soul," Charlie Owens with the Los Angeles Jazz Society said. "Jazz is nourishment for the soul."