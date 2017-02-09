EDUCATION

LA Jazz Society introduces Weemes Elementary students to live jazz

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jazz musicians hope to spark new interest in the genre among young audiences. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Jazz Society gave a free, educational concert to students at Lenicia B. Weemes Elementary school as part of their mission to bring jazz to local schools.

The musicians believe such concerts keep the genre alive and create new jazz lovers among young audiences.

"Jazz is good for young people. They have to learn how to sacrifice their time. Not only do they have to do their homework, but they have to have time to practice. It makes them a better person. It nourishes their soul," Charlie Owens with the Los Angeles Jazz Society said. "Jazz is nourishment for the soul."

Watch John Gregory's full report in the video player above.
Related Topics:
educationjazzmusicconcertschoolchildrenLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
City College of San Francisco tuition to be free to city residents
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
UC Irvine to host female gaming panel
Free Watts music program benefitting local kids
More Education
Top Stories
Federal appeals court rules against Trump in travel ban case
LAX cancellations, delays caused by East Coast storm
LaMelo Ball dedicates 92-point game to classmate in need of new heart
Suspects ram reportedly stolen car into Anaheim police vehicle
Video shows student being choked in Chicago classroom
SoCal man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana
Show More
Drought restrictions to remain in place despite state's intense rain
LA man says Israeli girlfriend w/ valid visa wrongfully deported
Suspect sought in Long Beach senior complex robberies, sexual assault
Keanu Reeves strikes back in 'John Wick: Chapter 2'
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old Chihuahua mix named Lavender
More News
Top Video
LAX cancellations, delays caused by East Coast storm
Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana
Video shows student being choked in Chicago classroom
SoCal man helps raise $20K for Lyft driver with cancer
More Video