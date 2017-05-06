EDUCATION

New Mexico chemistry teacher pleads guilty to making meth

New Mexico chemistry teacher John Gose pleaded guilty to manufacturing meth. (KABC)

NEW MEXICO (KABC) --
One New Mexico high school chemistry teacher's guilty plea drew many parallels to the popular television series "Breaking Bad."

Police pulled over John Gose last October, where they found an ice chest stocked with tools used to manufacture methamphetamine.

A later search of property Gose owns turned up enough chemicals to make about a pound of meth, worth more than $40,000 on the street.

The 56-year old taught chemistry, science and vocational training at high schools and middle schools in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.

The judge in the case ordered Gose undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before sentencing.

The case bears a striking resemblance to the storyline of television character Walter White, a middle-aged chemistry teacher who also lived in New Mexico and built his own lab to make meth.
