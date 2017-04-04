Students at an Anaheim elementary school were treated to an out of this world experience as they talked to NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday.Twenty students at Betsy Ross Elementary School, ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade, were allowed to ask Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and flight engineer Peggy Whitson questions via Skype.While teachers came up with the criteria, students had to come up with their own questions."It's really exciting to show that our students are really pushing beyond what's expected of third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders, because they're moving well beyond that," teacher Tony Besson explained.