EDUCATION

Orange County school board votes to re-brand controversial mascot, Johnny Rebel

EMBED </>More Videos

An Orange County school board unanimously voted to re-brand Savanna High School's mascot, Johnny Rebel, who became a controversial figure for students. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An Orange County school board unanimously voted to re-brand Savanna High School's mascot, Johnny Rebel, which became a controversial figure for students.

The school board, with one abstention, voted to keep the name "Rebels," but decided the Johnny Rebel illustration will be a thing of the past.

Superintendent Michael Matsuda said student opinions were important in the decision as they worked with students for five days to reflect on the mascot controversy in a lesson of democratic discourse.

The decision stemmed from a student-led effort to have a dialogue about the Confederate mascot at the Anaheim school. The students even engaged in academic research on the subject and presented arguments to keep, remove or re-brand the mascot last month.

Several students told the board at an earlier meeting that they felt the mascot did not represent them as minorities and that it stands against diversity. Some students said they see him as a symbol of the Confederacy and slavery.

"They should just replace it because re-branding it is just throwing it under the rug and keeping it is just promoting racism overall," student Robel Gindaba said.

There were other students and alumni who disagreed and thought Johnny Rebel should remain the same as they do not see him as offensive.

"I don't think it's discrimination. I think it's a part of history and people should learn to accept that it's part of history, whether it's negative or positive," alumni Vern Clark said.

In 2015, the district said its board took unanimous action to demolish a Confederate statue of Johnny Rebel that was mounted in the quad.

Johnny Rebel had been the mascot for the school since the 1960s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool boardschoolvotingconfederacyslaveryAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Castle View students return to school after Halloween hostage situation
Astronauts on ISS chat with Santa Monica students
USC student alleges sexual harassment by professor
OC students call for re-branding of Confederate mascot
More Education
Top Stories
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher, killed in plane crash
SoCal-based Guide Dogs of America looking for 'puppy raisers'
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of CSUF student
VIDEO: Officer punches unruly University of Miami fan
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
Show More
Starbucks offering BOGO free holiday drinks
Whittier liquor store clerk kills would-be robber in shootout
JUST KIDDING! 'Diddy' not changing name to 'Brother Love'
Disneyland Resort to host 2 job fairs in November
Pay It Forward Finalist: Grandmother endures tragedy to help others
More News
Top Video
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players arrested in China
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of CSUF student
VIDEO: Officer punches unruly University of Miami fan
Reported rapes at CSUN nearly triple in 1 year
More Video