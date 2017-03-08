HEALTHY LIVING

Pasadena middle schoolers learn about the brain from top researchers

EMBED </>More News Videos

Hundreds of Pasadena middle schoolers got the chance to experience Brain Awareness Day first hand by learning about brain health from top researchers. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of Pasadena middle schoolers got the chance to experience Brain Awareness Day first hand by learning about brain health from top researchers.

Neuroscientists use helmets to track the brain's electrical activity. Seeing it in action encouraged Blair Middle Schoolers to fire up their own thinking caps.

At what age does the brain stop learning? Student's discovered brain plasticity lasts forever.

So what affect does nicotine have?

"Smoking not only affects adults, but it's extremely hurting us teens," one student said during her presentation.

Health Career Academy presenters partnered with the Huntington Medical Research Institutes to teach seventh and eighth graders about what can affect the developing mind.

"Our brains are so good at doing things subconsciously that we forget about how hard our brains are working and we also forget how easily they can be damaged," said Dr. Marie Csete, with Huntington Medical Research Institutes.

Seeing an actual human brain up close in a middle school classroom doesn't happen every day. That kind of exposure gave them a new appreciation for their own brains.

"I need to treat my brain more careful because I could get a concussion and bad things might happen," seventh-grader Devin Hardy said.

Csete said it's important to raise awareness about brain health.

"I think that there's very little awareness about how everything we do, from our diet to exercise to our sleep patterns, protect our brain," said Csete.

High school junior Marilyn Benavides is thinking about being a pediatrician some day and hoped her research would convince younger students to use their brains wisely.

"We just want to point out like the basics in the brain and how the basic functions that the brain goes through every day," Benavides said.
Related Topics:
educationhealthchildren's healthscienceexercisefoodresearchhealthy livingteenagersPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Breast cancer vaccine is 'game changer,' doctor says
Study tries to determine if social media creates loneliness
Green tea supplements can be dangerous, experts say
Painkiller tax proposed in CA to help pay for rehab services
More healthy living
EDUCATION
Santa Ana Unified School District may lay off 287 employees
16K SoCal students join Anaheim Ducks to learn about math, science
Cursive comeback: Handwriting lessons now required in 14 states
Bellflower teacher honored with surprise award and $25K
More Education
Top Stories
Man receives probation for Hacienda Heights crash that killed teens
Did San Bernardino officials violate law with letter to Trump?
$50K offered to help find Mar Vista mother's killer
Man charged in stabbing that led to Burbank pedestrian death
International Women's Day: Hundreds hold rally in DTLA
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
Owners treat sick pets with pot
Show More
Torrance high school baseball player killed in car crash
Santa Ana Unified School District may lay off 287 employees
Residents call for removal of hydrofluoric acid at Torrance Refinery
Alleged victims of Marines nude photo scandal speak out
Juicero rolls out self-service stations in 11 Whole Foods Markets
More News
Top Video
$50K offered to help find Mar Vista mother's killer
Unusually green SoCal hills come with risks
Did San Bernardino officials violate law with letter to Trump?
Abandoned 1960s Anaheim motel demolished
More Video