  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
EDUCATION

Racist online posts, attributed to Alvord school board member, prompt calls for resignation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Parents were outraged after controversial posts appeared on an Inland Empire school board member's Facebook page. (KABC)

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Parents and community leaders are calling for the resignation of an Alvord Unified School District official after the emergence of racist social media comments allegedly posted by the board member.

The since-deleted posts began circulating on a flier calling for Joseph J. Barragan to step down. It contains screenshots of comments, attributed to the school board member, that praise slavery and a wall to keep Muslims out, and calls for surgery to sterilize prisoners.

Barragan did not respond to Eyewitness News' request for comment.

The unchallenged 21-year-old was elected to an open seat on the board in November. He represents three of the district's schools, including Terrace Elementary School in Riverside.

"Yeah, that does bother me, knowing that someone supporting my school where my daughter and son go," said Christian Wright. "It's not right."

The school district released a statement that reads, in part:

"The Alvord Unified School District officially condemns the inflammatory and offensive individual personal comments made by Mr. Barragan through his public use of social media.
"At the same time, we recognize Mr. Barragan's sacred and protected right to freely speak his mind as a private citizen."

The Riverside Police Department is investigating Barragan's claims that his Facebook account was hacked and the posts were made without his knowledge.
Related Topics:
education
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
UC Irvine to host female gaming panel
Free Watts music program benefitting local kids
FBI raids LA-based Celerity charter school network
UC regents approve tuition increase
More Education
Top Stories
More rain to drench Southern California
1K kids' underwear found in alleged child rapist's PA home
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Justice Dept. files new defense of Trump's immigration ban
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
Recycled water testing begins at expanded Terminal Island plant
Show More
President Trump defends travel ban in 1st address to troops
Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater
Duarte residents brace for muddy mess in latest rainstorm
Downey student arrested for alleged threat against school
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Video
Officials ID suspects arrested in 1993 LA fire that killed 10
Deputy taken to hospital after confrontation at DTLA Metro station
Suspect killed in Santa Monica officer-involved shooting
Wrecks pile up on rain-drenched Inland Empire freeways
More Video