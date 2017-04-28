EDUCATION

Rancho Remembers: Veterans give hands-on history lesson to students

Veterans gave students at Rancho Cucamonga High School a hands-on history lesson during the Rancho Remembers event. (KABC)

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds of veterans brought history to life for high school students in Rancho Cucamonga during the Rancho remembers event on Thursday.

Nearly 300 veterans spoke with students at Rancho Cucamonga High School about their experiences in war.

"It opens up all the students' eyes to the sacrifice that is actually made for this country," said Joshua Guadagnino, a senior at Rancho Cucamonga High School.

In the video player above, ABC7's Inland Empire Bureau Chief Rob McMillan shows us the hands-on history lesson at Rancho Cucamonga High School.
