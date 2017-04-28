Rancho Remembers: Veterans give hands-on history lesson to students

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --Hundreds of veterans brought history to life for high school students in Rancho Cucamonga during the Rancho remembers event on Thursday.
Nearly 300 veterans spoke with students at Rancho Cucamonga High School about their experiences in war.
"It opens up all the students' eyes to the sacrifice that is actually made for this country," said Joshua Guadagnino, a senior at Rancho Cucamonga High School.
