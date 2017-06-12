EDUCATION

School apologizes over refusal to let graduating student wear military uniform

EMBED </>More Videos

A high school in Brentwood has issued a public apology after a senior who also happens to be a private in the U.S. Army wasn't allowed to wear his military blues at his graduation ceremony Friday. (KGO-TV)

Lisa Amin Gulezian
BRENTWOOD, Calif. --
A high school in Brentwood has issued a public apology after a senior who also happens to be a private in the U.S. Army wasn't allowed to wear his military blues at his graduation ceremony on Friday.

The student was told that if he didn't put the traditional cap and gown, he couldn't walk with his class.

Harley Fletcher is no ordinary Private First Class and Army Reservist. He finished basic training at 17.

Unfortunately, he missed his graduation ceremony at Liberty High School. He missed the excitement, the energy, the camaraderie because of what he was wearing.

"He basically told me this is a graduation ceremony. You're not allowed to wear that uniform. You're supposed to wear a cap and gown," Harley said.

School administrators even told Harley he could borrow a cap and gown, but he refused to cover up his uniform and left.

"I just couldn't, I was in disbelief to see my husband devastated, my son devastated. Being told he couldn't wear his uniform was just crushing," Harley's mom, Regina Fletcher, said.

Late Saturday, Liberty High School's superintendent released an apology citing state legislation that allows a high school student who has completed basic training to wear a uniform at graduation.

He goes on to say quote, "no slight was meant to Harland nor to the U.S. Army. In fact, with a little prior notification, I'm sure that principal Walsh and the site administration would have come to this conclusion before the ceremony."

That's not true, say the Fletchers. "He had spoken to his counselor several times over the weeks leading up to the graduation. She'd advised him yes, it's acceptable," Harley's dad, Bill Fletcher, said.

Harley plans to pick up his diploma on Monday. He also hasn't ruled out the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the school district.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolgraduationmilitarymilitary uniformsuniformsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
School investigating claims pro-Trump yearbook photos censored
Students from Arcadia High School headed to each of the Ivy Leagues
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Lost ACT exams leave LA students frustrated
More Education
Top Stories
Golden State Warriors become NBA champions with 129-120 win over Cavaliers
SoCal congressman drafts impeachment articles for Trump
Protesters clash at Cudahy meeting over sanctuary city status
Riverside man killed in truck stunt
Pomona man wanted in attack on own grandfather
Questions arise over Castaic boy's 2013 death at LA hospital
2 killed, 2 injured in Littlerock crash, fire officials say
Show More
Dana Point fisherman rescues his 2nd shark
Man fatally stabbed in Hollywood; 2 suspects at large
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Possible Molotov cocktail thrown into Lynwood salon
School investigating claims pro-Trump yearbook photos censored
More News
Top Video
Riverside man killed in truck stunt
Questions arise over Castaic boy's 2013 death at LA hospital
Dana Point fisherman rescues his 2nd shark
2 killed, 2 injured in Littlerock crash, fire officials say
More Video