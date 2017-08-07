EDUCATION

Students get fresh start after tragedy at upgraded North Park Elementary School

Students arrived to find lots of changes to the school devastated four months ago by a murder-suicide. (KABC)

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
There were new shoes, new backpacks and a fresh start for students and parents at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino Monday.

Students arrived to find lots of changes to the school devastated four months ago by a murder-suicide.

MORE: Video shows San Bernardino school gunman before shooting

In April, Cedric Anderson gunned down his estranged wife, Karen Smith, inside her special needs classroom.

MORE: San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history

Smith and 9-year-old student Jonathan Martinez were killed and another student was seriously injured.

Despite the tragedy, many parents were at ease as they came to drop their children off.

Visible changes to the school since the tragedy included a new color scheme, mascot, and security, and over the summer, contractors worked to make the school more secure.

MORE: North Park Elementary tightens security for visitors after murder-suicide on campus

"Permanent walls, locking doors from the inside so teachers could secure their classrooms and we added a few exits to the exterior for evacuation," said contractor Greg Malchowski.

The changes were made to welcome students back to school and let them know they are in a safe place to learn, officials said.

"When they walk in it's a fresh environment, fresh start -- a fresh year. So they get to start off with knowing this community loves them," said San Bernardino City Unified School District Superintendent Dale Marsden.
