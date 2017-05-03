EDUCATION

USC program helps LA students with full scholarships

EMBED </>More News Videos

A group of students from Los Angeles neighborhoods near USC are receiving full scholarships after going through the Neighborhood Academic Initiative program for seven years. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some incoming University of Southern California students from the Los Angeles area may already feel like part of the Trojan family. They've worked hard for seven years to get into the university, with all expenses paid.

They participated in USC's Neighborhood Academic Initiative, a college-access program for students who live in the low-income neighborhoods surrounding the university's campuses in East and South Los Angeles.

The program helps prepare students for college, whether USC or elsewhere, with after-school tutoring and Saturday morning classes. Parents are also involved, with a biweekly program teaching them how to help their children with academics and maintain a healthy home environment.

Students who go through the full program from sixth grade to high school graduation are eligible for a full scholarship to USC if they meet the school's admission requirements.

"It feels like a relief and an accomplishment," said NAI student Millie Sanchez, who is attending USC in the fall.

Nearly 1,000 students have graduated through the program since 1997. Of those, 398 were accepted to USC. This year alone, 22 were admitted to USC with full rides.

Other NAI students have been accepted to NYU, Cal Berkeley, and UCLA this fall.
Related Topics:
educationusccollegescholarshipLos AngelesEast Los AngelesSouth Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Students surprise teacher with glasses for color blindness
Shocking number of sex assaults in schools revealed by AP
Racist Snapchat post refers to high school step team as 'slaves'
Quadruplets all heading to the same college - Yale
More Education
Top Stories
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
Body found in Gardena near site of earlier triple shooting
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
Ex-Mission Hills Catholic school teacher accused of sex w/ students
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
Nerdstrong Gym is a place where 'geeks' can workout in style
Show More
OC man arrested for smuggling dozens of exotic birds into LAX
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Oxnard family calls for more CCTV cameras to fight crime
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
Ex-NBA star Brandon Roy shot, wounded in Compton
More News
Top Video
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
Federal agents arrest 2 in alleged $2M Santa Ana EBT scam
American Airlines plans to make seating even tighter
Parents behind extreme prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
More Video