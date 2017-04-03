EDUCATION

Westech College suddenly shuts down all 3 campuses in Inland Empire

Westech College has closed its doors, sending students scrambling to get their money back and transfer their credits. (KABC)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Westech College has closed its doors, sending students scrambling to get their money back and transfer their credits.

Students told Eyewitness News that they received word of the closure on Saturday. Many initially thought it was an April Fools' joke.

Now, none of those students are laughing. Instead, they're lined up at an office building in downtown Riverside to learn more about their options regarding how to get their money back and transfer their credits.

Westech College was a trade school in the Inland Empire with three locations: Moreno Valley, Fontana and Victorville. The school offered career programs including drafting and design, heating and air-conditioning, fitness training and veterinary assistant.

Many students are now out thousands of dollars, and they don't know if those credits will transfer to another school.

"Westech sold me a dream and now I'm living a nightmare," one former student said.

At the Moreno Valley campus, there were no notes or signs posted on the door explaining the reason behind the closure. A student reported seeing a sign at another campus, stating the closure was due to financial issues.

The school's website appears to indicate business as usual. Eyewitness News communicated with a representative via a live chat function. That rep said he had no update to provide and referred us to a phone number, which went to a voicemail box.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
