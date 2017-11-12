El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation

A murder-suicide is under investigation in El Segundo after a man and woman were found dead in a parking lot Saturday night.Just before 11:30 p.m., police received several calls of shots fired near Recreation Park in the 300 block of Pine Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.When they arrived, El Segundo police found the bodies of an unidentified man and woman -- both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.The woman was lying in the parking lot of the park with gunshot wounds, and the suspect, lying alongside the victim, had a gunshot wound to the head.Witnesses said they saw the pair arguing when the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.The victim and suspect have not been identified.The gun was recovered at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).