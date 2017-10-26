Elderly resident forced to ground in Santa Fe Springs home invasion

An elderly resident was forced to the ground by intruders during a home invasion that was partially captured on surveillance video in Santa Fe Springs, authorities said.According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10200 block of Fallon Street, where the three intruders ransacked the residence. It was unclear if the victim was injured.Surveillance footage shows three people - two in hooded sweatshirts and one wearing a mask - outside of the house.Whether any property was stolen was unknown, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The suspects remained at large Thursday.