Elderly resident forced to ground in Santa Fe Springs home invasion

An elderly resident was forced to the ground by intruders during a home invasion that was partially captured on surveillance video in Santa Fe Springs, authorities said. (KABC)

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
An elderly resident was forced to the ground by intruders during a home invasion that was partially captured on surveillance video in Santa Fe Springs, authorities said.

According to the Whittier Police Department, the incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10200 block of Fallon Street, where the three intruders ransacked the residence. It was unclear if the victim was injured.

Surveillance footage shows three people - two in hooded sweatshirts and one wearing a mask - outside of the house.

Whether any property was stolen was unknown, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The suspects remained at large Thursday.
