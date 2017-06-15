Enter for a chance to win tickets to Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soar, smash and burst into arenas across the country starting this summer with the debut of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes.

The iconic Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The newest production from Feld Entertainment, the world's leading producer of live touring family entertainment, will premiere at Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2017.

Enter the sweepstakes by using your public Instagram account and posting a picture of yourself, or yourself with a family member(s). At least one person in the picture must be dressed as their favorite Marvel character. Photos must be tagged with the #abc7sweepstakes. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and must appear in the photo posted. You may enter more than once.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 6/26/17. Open to legal residents in DMA of KABC-TV, 18+. Rules: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/ib9oeu
Some restrictions apply.

PRIZES
Twenty-five (25) Prize winners will each receive four (4) tickets to Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes. (TICKETS MUST BE USED ON FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2017 FOR THE 7:30PM SHOW AT THE STAPLES CENTER. AGES 2 AND UP NEED A TICKET). The approximate retail value ("ARV") of each prize is $180. Prizes do not include transportation. Total ARV of all prizes being awarded: $4,500. If the actual value of the prize is less than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.
