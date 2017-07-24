Titanic at the Reagan Library is a fascinating look at Titanic, combining real artifacts with the real stories of the people on-board the ill-fated ship.
This new exhibit tells the story of the unsinkable ship in a way no museum has done before. Artifacts from passengers, dispersed over time, will be reunited in this exhibit for the first time in over 100 years.
The brand-new 10,000 square foot exhibition, reuniting hundreds of Titanic artifacts that have not been together since the ship's fateful night in 1912, with material and artifacts from the 1984-1985 discovery of the Titanic as well as with items from the 1997 movie, is a first-of-its-kind exhibition not seen anywhere else before. The exhibition was made possible through the generous support and assistance of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Cedar Bay Entertainment, parent company of The Titanic Museums of Pigeon Forge, TN and Branson, MO, and Lightstorm Entertainment/20th Century Fox.
