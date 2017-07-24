Be Moved! Come experience the West Coast debut of inventor Dr. Gunther von Hagens' BODY WORLDS: Pulse - a convergence of aesthetic anatomy, health and wellness.
This special exhibition presents the body in health and distress, its vulnerabilities and potential, and many of the challenges the human body faces as it navigates the 21st century. Through immersive multimedia and narrative storytelling, guests will learn about the wonders of the real human body and marvel at its elegance and complexity.
Discover what makes you move, what makes you tick and what makes you unique in the largest BODY WORLDS exhibition in a decade.
