Enter for chance to win tickets to see Cirque Du Soleil: LUZIA

LUZIA: A WAKING DREAM OF MEXICO
LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul. Through a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA invites audiences to escape on a surrealistic journey through a sumptuous and vibrant world suspended somewhere between dreams and reality. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

December 8, 2017 - January 21, 2018

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/16/17 at 4pm. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per person per day. Prize does not include accommodations/transportation. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations see Official Rules at https://woobox.com/offers/rules/nc34zo. Void where prohibited.

Enter here: http://woobox.com/nc34zo
