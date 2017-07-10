Enter for your chance to win tickets to LEGOLAND California Resort!

On your mark, get wet, go! The LEGOLAND Water Park is getting bigger, wetter and faster!
Surfers' Cove is all-new for summer 2017, and it's the place to race. Grab your mat and show your speed at Riptide Racers, our newest timed water slides. Keep racing your family and friends to see who really is the fastest.
Whatever your age, you'll have fun at Wipeout Lagoon, the epic splash zone with fountains that shoot up to the sky! Whether it's building your own raft and floating down a not-so-lazy river or discovering the awe-inspiring Lion Temple Wave Pool, the LEGOLAND Water Park is 10 million gallons of fun. And the fun continues inside LEGOLAND with more than 60 rides, shows and attractions, like the Dragon Coaster and Driving School. Speaking of learning, the wonder-filled SEA LIFE Aquarium is right next door and ready to explore.
There's so much to do at LEGOLAND California Resort, you'll want to spend the night. The amazing LEGOLAND Hotel has lots of awesome LEGO features along with all-new LEGO NINJAGO rooms. For resort information visit https://www.legoland.com/california.
