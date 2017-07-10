Enter for your chance to win tickets to the OC Fair!

Barns full of animals? Check! Zany and delish food? Check! Concerts under the stars? Check! Midway games and rides? Check! Blue ribbon winners? Check! Acres of shopping? Check! Something called Brew Hee Haw? Check! Check! Check!

Come on out and watch your mama pet a llama, soar up high on La Grande Wheel and dare your friends to try the newest bacon-wrapped, deep-fried, sugar-coated concoction. Don't forget to check out the best in visual art, woodworking, jam-making and more. It's all here at your OC Fair!

The OC Fair offers 23 days and nights of food, rides, shopping, exhibits, animals and headline performances in the Pacific Amphitheatre, lively music in The Hangar and exciting events in the Action Sports Arena. Open Wednesday - Sunday. Visit ocfair.com for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/23/17 at 11:59pm PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/doiaaj

Enter here:
http://woobox.com/doiaaj

PRIZES:
(25) Family 4-Packs /TICKETS MUST BE USED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 13, 2017

