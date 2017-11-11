It's the kick off to awards season with the ninth annual Governors Awards.Oscars were presented to four movie-industry veterans: writer-director Charles Burnett, director Agnes Varda, cinematographer Owen Roizman and actor Donald Sutherland.The recipients of the award, and their famous friends, were happy to share their love of the arts at a ceremony in Hollywood."It's a really lovely day", Sutherland said. "I mean, I really enjoy being on the red carpet and that's a first!"Whoopi Goldberg, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman were just a few of the stars who attended the awards ceremony.Next up for the Motion Picture Academy: the Oscars! We'll see that ceremony on March 4 on ABC.