ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

2017 Coachella lineup headlined by Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead

In this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

INDIO, Calif. --
Beyonce is one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival - a first for the pop star.

Festival producer Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California.

Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21; Beyonce on April 15 and 22; and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Tickets, including three-day passes, go on sale Wednesday.

Beyonce last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange's set.

Other performers for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.
Related Topics:
entertainmentCoachellalive musicmusicbeyoncerapperoutdoor musicartIndioRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Megyn Kelly to leave Fox, headed to NBC News
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Todd Fisher: Debbie Reynolds wanted to be with Carrie Fisher
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Masked suspects tie up man, set fire in Tujunga home invasion
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
Kamala Harris sworn in as California's first African-American senator
CA's water content at half normal; drought possible, survey shows
Boy paralyzed after Christmas Eve crash in Rancho Dominguez
Dozens awake to windows smashed in Koreatown
Shelter celebrates as all animals are adopted for first time
Show More
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
Santa Monica-based toy company ships pot to NY woman
LA city leadership reviews 2016, sets agenda for new year
New video shows Simi Valley crash that killed LAPD officer
Body Found in Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos