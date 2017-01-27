OSCARS

7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars

Among the acting categories in this year's Academy Awards include seven first-time nominees.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Seven first-time acting nominees were included in this year's Academy Award nominations.

Among the newly christened stars is actor Mahershala Ali, known for his role as Cornell Coottonmouth in "Luke Cage" and Remy Danton in "House of Cards." He is nominated for his supporting role in "Moonlight."

Alongside Ali in the film is supporting actress nominee Naomie Harris, who previously starred as Eve Moneypenny in "Skyfall" and "Spectre," as well as Tia Dalma in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Ruth Negga earned a best actress nomination for her role in "Loving." Television fans may recognize her as Tulip O'Hare in "Preacher" and as Raina in "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Though not a household name in the U.S., best actress nominee Isabelle Huppert has been called the Meryl Streep of France. Having garnered a nomination for her role in "Elle," Huppert previously starred in the films "I Heart Huckabees" and "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby."

"These moments when you get all (the) attention, you take it for your work, you take it for the film you've been doing. It's nice. You have to take it lightly," shared Huppert, regarding her success.

This year's youngest acting nominee is 20-year-old Lucas Hedges, nominated for his supporting role in "Manchester by the Sea." Among films the actor has starred in are Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Moonrise Kingdom."

The two remaining first-time nominees include actors who have experience in Oscar-nominated features.

Now nominated for best actor for his work in "Hacksaw Ridge," Andrew Garfield previously co-starred in "The Social Network."

A few years prior, actor Dev Patel starred as the lead in "Slumdog Millionaire." This year, he is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in "Lion."
