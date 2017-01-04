ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"A Monster Calls' with Liam Neeson touches on serious issues amid the fantasy
EMBED </>More News Videos

In "A Monster Calls," Liam Neeson voices a tree monster who says he's been summoned by a boy struggling with a tough time in his life. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Liam Neeson lends his distinct voice to "A Monster Calls," a film based on a children's novel that touches on serious issues like terminal illness.

Neeson voices a tree monster who says he's been summoned by a boy struggling with a tough time in his life and with no one to talk to about it.

"He conjures up this monster healing tree that's an amalgam of a tree that's actually out at the back of his garden, way up on a hill," Neeson says. "His grandfather, his mother's drawings that he remembers from when he was a kid - he amalgamates these all together and conjures up this healing presence that helps to guide him through this difficult time in his life."

His mother, played by Felicity Jones, has cancer.

Sigourney Weaver, who plays the boy's grandmother, said she and Jones met with people who had cancer and visited hospices when researching their roles.

"We each met with people who are going through this or who had survived cancer and we also - Felicity and I - went to a couple of hospice places to see what the last stages of this illness might be and how one could make that person feel better," Weaver said.

The PG-13 film, which goes in wide release Friday, is based on a novel by Patrick Ness.
Related Topics:
entertainmentliam neesonmoviemovie newsmovie reviewmovieschildren's film
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2017 Coachella lineup headlined by Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead
Megyn Kelly to leave Fox, headed to NBC News
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect killed after shooting 2 in Pomona, police say
Authorities searching for missing helicopter off San Pedro
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Family member of hit-run victim in Hyde Park speaks out
4 in custody after police find apparent torture Facebook Live video
Lyle Menendez: "I am the kid that did kill his parents"
Scattered showers expected in SoCal Thursday
Show More
Uncle arrested in killings of 3 relatives in Fontana
Statin drugs ignored by people under age 40
Why millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss
Restricted blood flow therapy offers unique way to get in shape fast
UC to consider 1st tuition hike in 6 years
More News
Top Video
Family member of hit-run victim in Hyde Park speaks out
Missing NoHo woman's body found near San Luis Obispo crash site
Man charged w/ murders of 2 women after Westminster fire
Uncle arrested in killings of 3 relatives in Fontana
More Video