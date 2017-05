ABC7's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Niagara Falls Giveaway

2 x VIP seats at LIVE's "NIAGARA FALLS SHOW" from Oaks Garden Theatre, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, June 5



Round-trip coach airfare for 2 to Buffalo, NY (winner & guest)



Pre-tipped ground transportation from Buffalo, NY airport to Niagara Falls area hotel & back.



Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)



1 x $250 Food & Beverage Award

ABC7 is taking one winner and a guest to watch "Live w/ Kelly and Ryan" in June to the special show from the NIAGARA FALLS! You just have to watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" any day of the week and look for the secret code word. Once you have it you can register here for your chance to win.Winner will receive:Note: As ground transport will cross an international border into Canada, ALL CONTEST WINNERS AND GUESTS MUST HAVE A VALID U.S. PASSPORT TO PARTICIPATE.ENTER HERE: http://woobox.com/v73mia