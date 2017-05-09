ABC7's 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Niagara Falls Giveaway

Winner will receive:
- 2 x VIP seats at LIVE's "NIAGARA FALLS SHOW" from Oaks Garden Theatre, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, June 5
- Round-trip coach airfare for 2 to Buffalo, NY (winner & guest)
- Pre-tipped ground transportation from Buffalo, NY airport to Niagara Falls area hotel & back.
- Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)
- 1 x $250 Food & Beverage Award
Note: As ground transport will cross an international border into Canada, ALL CONTEST WINNERS AND GUESTS MUST HAVE A VALID U.S. PASSPORT TO PARTICIPATE.
ENTER HERE: http://woobox.com/v73mia