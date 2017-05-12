ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs not seeking re-election

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will not seek re-election to the Academy's board of governors. (Chris Pizzello)

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will not seek re-election to the Academy's board of governors.

An Academy spokesperson confirmed the decision to Eyewitness News on Friday.

Boone Isaacs has been Academy president for the last four years. She was the first black president of the organization and the third woman to hold the position.

She released the following statement:

"It's been my greatest honor serving on the academy's board of governors in numerous capacities for more than two decades, and it will be a privilege to provide the opportunity for new voices to have a seat at the table."

After the lack of diversity at the Oscars in past years, Boone Isaacs was very vocal about making changes to the awards show.

MORE: Cheryl Boone Isaacs says 2017 Oscars proof "rt has no borders"

She addressed the issue directly at the 2017 Oscars.

She said the global community in film is "one that is becoming more inclusive and diverse with each passing day" and "tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith. The power of art is that it transcends all these things."

ABC News contributed to this report.
