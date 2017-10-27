Actor David Arquette auctioning personal items for LA charity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Actor David Arquette of the "Scream" franchise and more than 100 film and TV credits, is selling hundreds of his personal items to benefit a local nonprofit.
The actor's online estate sale features more than 300 eclectic items from an antique barber's chair to a vintage jukebox.
The sale benefits The People Concern, which works on homelessness and other issues in the Los Angeles area.
Arquette is also starring in a new movie, "Amanda and Jack Go Glamping" which is available in theaters and on-demand Nov. 10.
