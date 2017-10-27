ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor David Arquette auctioning personal items for LA charity

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor David Arquette of the "Scream" franchise is selling hundreds of his personal items, like these shag chairs, to benefit a Los Angeles nonprofit that helps the homeless. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actor David Arquette of the "Scream" franchise and more than 100 film and TV credits, is selling hundreds of his personal items to benefit a local nonprofit.

The actor's online estate sale features more than 300 eclectic items from an antique barber's chair to a vintage jukebox.

The sale benefits The People Concern, which works on homelessness and other issues in the Los Angeles area.

Arquette is also starring in a new movie, "Amanda and Jack Go Glamping" which is available in theaters and on-demand Nov. 10.

To see Arquette's full conversation with George Pennacchio, watch the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentauctionhollywood wraphomelessmoviesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Rose McGowan kicks off Women's Convention
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams tell Toback harassment stories
Enter for chance to win tickets to American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Loved ones mourn loss of OC woman who died at Joshua Tree
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Alarm scares off Monterey Park burglar suspects
Grand Central Market lauded for role in LA history as it turns 100
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
Iowa family adopts 69-year-old man
Valley Glen jogger fights off attacker; suspect sought
CHP officer charged in LA County with possession of child porn
Show More
Taco Bell offers free tacos for World Series stolen base
Regal theaters to test charging more for box office hits
Dodgers, LA fans ready for a win in Game 3 against Astros
10-year-old arrested, charged with felony after police chase
Boyle Heights art studio keeping Dia de los Muertos tradition alive
More News
Top Video
Wildomar Fire doubles to 700 acres; 200 homes evacuated
Grand Central Market lauded for role in LA history as it turns 100
Iowa family adopts 69-year-old man
Bruce Paddock pleads not guilty in child porn case
More Video